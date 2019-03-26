TODAY'S PAPER
Rockland County banning unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads

By The Associated Press
A county in New York City's northern suburbs is banning unvaccinated minors from public places to fight a measles outbreak that has infected more than 150 people since October.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day plans to discuss details Tuesday at a news conference on the state of emergency that is being declared.

The county is experiencing New York State's longest measles outbreak since the disease was officially eliminated from the United States in 2000. Health officials say the best way to stop the disease's spread is a high vaccination rate in the community.

Earlier this month, a federal judge denied parents' request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to the Waldorf School in Rockland County.

