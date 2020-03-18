TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealth

Roosevelt Field, Walt Whitman, Smith Haven malls close

Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Saturday, March

Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove have closed until March 29, their parent company announced Wednesday night.

Simon Property Group Inc. closed all of its malls nationwide at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday, the Indianapolis-based company announced in a statement. Simon operates 175 malls and outlets across the United States.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in the statement.

Malls and stores across the country have been closing as part of social distancing efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Macy's announced it would close all Macy's and Bloomingdale's locations through March 31.

A host of retailers, including Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, Williams-Sonoma and Apple, have announced temporary store closings.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

Health

