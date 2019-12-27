Somebody had a heart for Ruby Cotter this Christmas.

The 6-month-old from Wading River, who has a rare and potentially fatal condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, got a transplant Sunday, in time for Christmas.

Now, after nearly three months in the hospital waiting with her mom and dad, Ruby could be discharged in a matter of days, said her transplant surgeon, Dr. David Kalfa of New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan — and she’s expected to be able lead a normal life, albeit with medication for life.

“We took out the bad heart,” implanted the new heart, “the function of the new heart was excellent” and the surgery team is “very happy,” he said.

“She’s doing really, really, really great,” he said.

But Ruby will be alive because of unspeakable loss: a brain-dead child whose family donated the heart Ruby got.

“I can’t imagine what they’re feeling so I wouldn’t try to. I would just say, ‘I love you and thank you — thank you for thinking for other people in your darkest time,’” said Ruby’s dad, Brian Cotter, 35, who serves in the 102nd Rescue Squadron in Westhampton. “Hopefully one day we can thank you.”

His wife, Ashley, 29, said: “We feel like we owe them everything, and that we will teach Ruby that this is not something that she should ever take for granted.”

Details about the donor — even age and location — are kept secret for ethical and emotional reasons for all parties, the doctor said.

Ruby’s surgery, which lasted about eight hours, involved nearly eight physicians, nurses and other personnel, he said.

She was diagnosed Sept. 4 after first going to Stony Brook hospital. The condition affects at least about 1 in 100,000 children, her cardiologist, Dr. Warren Zuckerman, said last month.

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for the family’s nonmedical expenses had raised $106,079 as of 2:12 p.m

