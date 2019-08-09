The Nassau County Department of Health on Friday shut down a Long Beach restaurant as it investigates multiple cases of salmonella.

Brixx and Barley, 152 W. Park Ave., “will not be allowed to reopen until the source of the salmonella is identified,” health department spokeswoman Mary Ellen Laurain said Friday night. “That could take some time.”

The department is investigating about a dozen suspected cases of salmonella among people who ate food and drank beverages at the restaurant, she said. Lab analyses of the stool samples of some Brixx and Barley patrons tested positive for salmonella infection, she said. Other samples are still being analyzed.

Potential exposures to salmonella may date to early July, Laurain said.

The owners of the restaurant could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Salmonella is usually transmitted through food during warm weather months, although it also can be spread from people to people and through animal waste, according to a health department news release.

The bacteria can be found in food such as raw or undercooked meats and eggs, unpasteurized milk and cheese and produce, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses every year in the United States, and 450 of those cases lead to deaths and 23,000 to hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Young children are at the highest risk for salmonella infection, and young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to have severe cases, the CDC says. In those severe cases, salmonella can cause death unless antibiotics are administered promptly.

Most people with salmonella experience symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever 12 to 72 hours after exposure, the CDC says. Most cases are resolved without treatment within four to seven days.

Anyone with salmonella or symptoms of salmonella should not prepare food or drink for others until the diarrhea goes away, the Nassau health department said. Commercial food handlers should not prepare food until the health department confirms their stool samples are free of salmonella.