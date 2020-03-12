Schools across the country closing due to coronavirus concerns

Several states have ordered schools closed for up to three weeks in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 31 in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks.

Inslee's directive affects about 600,000 students. The schools must close by March 17 and remain shuttered through April 24.

“We have reached a tipping point where the spread of this virus demands that we take action,” Inslee said at a news conference. "We do not expect this to slow down and it will not slow down unless we take action. Closing schools will slow the transmission of this virus.”

King County announced Thursday that it has confirmed 36 new cases, bringing the region's total to 270. Snohomish County also reported an increase from about 75 to 108 since Wednesday. The statewide total topped more than 450 by Thursday evening.

One in every six teachers across the state are over the age 60, which makes them more vulnerable to the worst effects of COVID-19, said Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction.

“We have to create social distancing in unprecedented way,” Reykdal said. “That’s why we’re taking such significant steps to protect students.”

Several school districts in the Seattle already announced they will close due to the outbreak. Seattle Public Schools with 53,000 students, closed beginning Thursday. Lake Washington School District, which includes Kirkland, the epicenter of the outbreak in Washington state, announced Wednesday that schools will close beginning Thursday. Bellevue Schools is doing the same, beginning Friday.

King County reported its 27th death from COVID-19 on Thursday. Snohomish county has three deaths and Grant County one.

The closures are limited to the three counties, but schools across the state should have plans for future closures, which Inslee said might come soon. The top priority is reducing the number of cases and deaths, he said.

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said schools will be closed from Monday until March 27.

“It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities around the state,” Salmon said. “During the time of school closure, all public school buildings and school buses will be cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus upon the return of students and staff to school.”

The decision was announced at an afternoon news conference with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials. It came hours after Hogan announced the first case of community transmission of the virus in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered Ohio schools closed for three weeks beginning at the end of the day Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect at the close of the day Monday and runs through Friday, April 3. DeWine said the decision will be evaluated as time passes, including whether to extend it. Despite the announcement, some districts, such as Columbus, announced they're shutting down beginning Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Thursday that the state's schools close for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

His request wasn't a mandate but he strongly urged leaders of K-12 schools — both public and private — to cease in-person classes for at least two weeks, starting Monday.

“It is a big but necessary step,” the governor said at an evening media briefing.

Several districts had already closed classes in response to the virus. Schools have been closed this week in Harrison County, where five residents tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor recently asked school districts to develop plans to allow schools to close on short notice if necessary. Beshear has endorsed legislation to help cushion districts from potentially long closures. The bill would add 10 days of closure that districts wouldn't have to make up, he said.