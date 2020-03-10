TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's University cancels classes today, tomorrow due to coronavirus concerns

St. John's University president Conrado Gempesaw, seen in

St. John's University president Conrado Gempesaw, seen in 2015, said in a letter Tuesday "there are no known cases of COVID-19 at this time on any of the St. John's University campuses or locations."  Credit: Andrew Theodorakis

By Newsday Staff
Queens-based St. John's University canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns, a letter from the college's president to the campus community said.

The university will move to online instruction effective Thursday, it said.

The letter from president Conrado Gempesaw said "there are no known cases of COVID-19 at this time on any of the St. John’s University campuses or locations." 

"All residential students are required to return home by Wednesday, March 11, at the latest," the letter said.

The New York Institute of Technology announced the suspension of in-person classes for New York City and Long Island campuses effective Tuesday. "Going forward, all classes on these two campuses will be taught online, via videoconferencing, or with some combination of digital techniques until further notice," an NYIT statement said.

NYU announced that beginning Wednesday through Friday, all classes will be conducted remotely. 

Friends Academy in Locust Valley is closed Tuesday, according to a notice on the school's website. A reason for that closing was not listed.

Some Long Island school districts and area universities are closed Tuesday in response to coronavirus concerns, including Oyster Bay-East Norwich, Plainview Old Bethpage, Locust Valley, and Glen Cove.

At Hofstra University, it was previously announced that all on-campus classes are canceled through Friday.

Schools in the Shoreham-Wading river school district were to reopen Tuesday after being closed Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

