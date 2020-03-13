More LI school districts closed today amid coronavirus concerns

Six more school districts on Long Island have announced they are closed Friday amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The districts are: Hauppauge, Oysterponds, Port Washington, Sachem, Sewanhaka and Southold.

Hauppauge schools are closed Friday and Monday, according to a letter on the district website from schools Superintendent Dennis P. O'Hara. The letter, dated Thursday, says "there are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among our students, faculty or staff."

The Oysterponds district, which consists of one elementary school, did not cite any confirmed cases of coronavirus but said it will close Friday and Monday on the recommendation of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services for "a cautious investigation." The school is located in Orient and serves the North Fork communities of Orient and East Marion.

Schools in the Port Washington district, including Paul D. Schreiber High School, will be closed Friday and Monday in order to "continue with the comprehensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures recommended by both the CDC and New York State Health Department" and to "give us time to assess more closely what our options are moving forward," according to a letter on the district website by schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes.

The district did not cite any positive coronavirus test results and said that it has arranged for two locations for students for breakfast and lunch programs, to take place in the high school lobby and the parking lot at Our Lady of Fatima between 7 and 10 a.m. Friday and Monday.

All schools in the Sachem School District will be closed Friday, but no additional details were provided in an announcement on its website.

All schools in the Sewanhaka district, including its five high schools, will be closed Friday to conduct what it called "a deep cleaning" of its schools. The district includes Sewanhaka High School, Elmont Memorial High School, Floral Park Memorial High School, H. Frank Carey High School and New Hyde Park Memorial High School. The district said that it expects the schools to be reopened for classes on Monday.

The Southold district will close school Friday and Monday for "a deep thorough cleaning" of its buildings, but the district stressed there have been no positive tests for coronavirus.

New York City schools are closing two buildings and one program for students with special needs, the city Department of Education said Friday.

In one of the buildings — New Dorp High School on Staten Island — a student has a confirmed case of coronavirus, the education department said.

The other schools to be closed are Brooklyn College Academy School, based on a “self-reported” case, and Brooklyn Occupational Centers, also based on a “self-reported” case.

Nassau County has 40 coronavirus cases, up from 28, and Suffolk has 16 cases, up from 10, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during separate news conferences Thursday.

There were 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City as of Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. That number is unchanged from Thursday.

The total number of cases in New York State was at 328 as of Thursday.

With Matthew Chayes

