Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Sen. Chuck Schumer are meeting Friday with representatives of local water districts to discuss toxic plumes emanating from a Bethpage site where the Navy and the company that is now Northrop Grumman operated for decades.

Spencer and Schumer (D-N.Y.) will meet with members of the Bethpage, Massapequa and South Farmingdale water districts to discuss the plumes, speeding up the cleanup and addressing possible radioactive contamination, the senator’s office said.

The two will also tour a well site owned by Bethpage Water District, which has spent millions treating water to remove contaminants and meet safe drinking water standards. The water suppliers has also closed down a well over concerns about elevated radium levels.

Spencer is the highest-level government official to visit the region about this topic and comes on the heels of Schumer’s meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis in July during which the two discussed the plumes.

Schumer, who is the Senate minority leader, also pressed Spencer about the contamination during his confirmation hearing earlier this year.

From the 1930s to the mid-1990s, the Navy and Northrop Grumman researched, tested and manufactured airplanes and space-exploration equipment on a more than 600-acre parcel in Bethpage.

Groundwater contamination was first documented in the 1940s and the site was added to the state Superfund list in 1983. It is subject to several state cleanup plans to remove contaminated soil and groundwater, some of which has moved more than four miles from Bethpage, reaching into Levittown and past the Southern State Parkway.

Local officials say the contamination puts drinking water supplies of 250,000 people at risk.

Chief among the concerns have been volatile organic chemcials, such as the carcinogen trichloroethylene, but elevated radium levels have also sparked renewed attention.