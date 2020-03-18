Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Across Italy, Hoboken, Palm Spring and the San Francisco Bay Area alone, there are nearly 70 million people living under mandatory lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders forcing people to stay at home to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that a future step to contain the virus could be a lockdown for the city and its 8.6 million people. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he has no plans to allow it but didn't rule it out entirely.

Both “social distancing” and “shelter-in-place” are “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” in epidemiology parlance, meant to stop the spread of a contagious disease by limiting encounters where people can infect others.

Social distancing, which is in place in much of the country and involves limiting public gatherings and encouraging at least 6 feet between people, is meant to slow an infectious disease’s transmission and prevent surges that could overwhelm the health-care system.

Shelter-in-place, a more aggressive epidemiological step, includes all those restrictions — but also mandates staying at home and not leaving except for limited activities.

How much leeway is permitted during a shelter-in-place mandate depends on the language of the order.

In Italy, which on March 10 became the first democracy since World War II to go on lockdown, the country’s 60 million people aren’t allowed to move around without a business- or health- related reason; only essential businesses may remain open.

The Bay Area imposed shelter-in-place starting Tuesday, and the order covers about 7 million people: the rules are more relaxed than Italy's but are still restrictive relative to normal living: no leaving home except for essential work, services or food. (It excludes homeless people.) It lasts at least until April 7.

“The model in Italy is stricter, as I understand it, but still leaves leeway for going to the grocery store and the pharmacy,” de Blasio said Tuesday at a City Hall news conference. He said there would need to be “some kind of method for knowing if people are actually doing one of the things authorized or not. And a lot of presence out on the streets to enforce. But we would have to create that from scratch.”

There's also been a shelter-in-place order in Palm Springs — where there were three deaths in the area. The order started Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and lasts until at least April 2, when the city council must consider whether to extend it.

Cuomo said that he doesn’t see the need for a shelter-in-place mandate for New York City and such an order wouldn’t be effective unless coordinated with neighboring states.

On Tuesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla issued "a new policy of self-isolation within our mile square," with an exception for essentials — buying food, caring for another person, seeking health care, work where work-from-home isn't possible. Bhalla’s letter said the mandate allows “activities such as running, jogging, bike-riding, walking, and other similar types of exercise are permitted under the new self-isolation policy, but only if social distancing of at least six feet is observed.”

Lockdowns paralyze local economies and social networks.

De Blasio on Wednesday told Hot 97 radio’s morning show: “Here's the challenge if you go with shelter in place. There are many people right now who have no money.” He said that such a mandate would need to “find a way to compensate for the reality of folks who have no money for food, no money for medicines who may not, you know, have a place to turn when they need those prescription meds.”

“We've got to put all those structures in place immediately if there's any possibility of shelter in place because it alters the whole pattern of things,” he said.

The government has long been able to limit individual rights to preserve the common good — a power that dates back to colonial America, according to a 2005 article in the journal Public Health Reports.

A few years after the Revolutionary War, for example, Philadelphia was isolated to contain the threat of a yellow fever outbreak, the article says. Isolation and other public-health measures were well established when the Constitution was drafted. Those measures have been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — “salus publica suprema lex est” or “public well-being is the supreme law” is one of the legal doctrines at play — though there have been recent limits over the past 70 years set by the judiciary and legislature, and mandates can be challenged in court.

State and local laws grant broad powers to local governments to control and prevent disease; mandating shelter-in-place is one of them.

Cuomo and de Blasio, among other public officials, have signed executive orders authorizing the escalating measures possible to contain the outbreak.

Shelter-in-place mandates are enforced by the police, and the California order warns that disobeying it is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, imprisonment or both.

A 2007 analysis published in the Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis found that about 80% of responding adults living in metropolitan areas said they're likely to obey shelter-in-place instructions in the case of an flu pandemic — and a little less than 20% said they'd be unlikely to follow the advice.

But shelter-in-place is no cure-all.

In Asia, despite lockdowns, social distancing mandates and public testing, the number of coronavirus cases has gone up again, “crushing hopes that the region had contained the outbreak,” the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Many of the cases, FT reported, have come from abroad once the restrictions were lifted.