Shelter Island senior center water contains chemical, tests show

Tests found the gasoline additive MTBE in the water at concentrations higher than the state allows, Suffolk County health officials reported.

Shelter Island senior center, seen here in December

Shelter Island senior center, seen here in December 2010. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A banned gasoline additive has been detected above allowable levels in the water at a building that houses Shelter Island’s senior center and a pair of medical offices.

Methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE, was found at the South Ferry Road site last week, according to a notice from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services posted on the town website.

The gas-blending compound is not regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but New York banned its use in 2004 and set the safe drinking water concentration at 10 parts per billion. Residents are asked not to drink the water at the center. Bottled water will be provided.

It is not clear what prompted the testing or if other properties could be affected. Town officials could not be reached for comment.

Studies indicate short-term exposure to MTBE is not highly toxic to humans, but many find the odor and taste disagreeable, according to the county notice. Longer exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, irritation of the eyes, ears and throat and confusion.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

