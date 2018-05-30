A banned gasoline additive has been detected above allowable levels in the water at a building that houses Shelter Island’s senior center and a pair of medical offices.

Methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE, was found at the South Ferry Road site last week, according to a notice from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services posted on the town website.

The gas-blending compound is not regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but New York banned its use in 2004 and set the safe drinking water concentration at 10 parts per billion. Residents are asked not to drink the water at the center. Bottled water will be provided.

It is not clear what prompted the testing or if other properties could be affected. Town officials could not be reached for comment.

Studies indicate short-term exposure to MTBE is not highly toxic to humans, but many find the odor and taste disagreeable, according to the county notice. Longer exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, irritation of the eyes, ears and throat and confusion.