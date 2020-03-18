Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The Mary Brennan INN Soup Kitchen in Hempstead started handing out lunch to go instead of serving hot meals Monday as food pantries and soup kitchens across Long Island feed the needy and try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We decided to not serve any more hot meals as of last week,” Jean Kelly, director of the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN), the nonprofit that operates the soup kitchen. The kitchen was serving 250-300 hot lunches a day but Monday they were expecting to hand out 200 bag lunches instead, Kelly said.

“Everybody who needs to be fed is getting bag lunches,” Kelly said.

The INN and other food banks and soup kitchens are having difficulty bringing in enough volunteers because COVID-19 is deadliest for senior citizens.

“The average age of the volunteers is in the low to mid-70s,” said Paule Pachter, chief executive of Long Island cares, a Hauppauge-based nonprofit. “The volunteers that are working in pantries, they themselves are in a high risk group.”

On Friday the organization’s staff assembled Monday’s senior food distribution “because we had no volunteers in the warehouse,” Pachter said.

The organization delivers emergency food to 364 different groups on Long Island and distributes food directly. The organizations in its network serve 65,000 people every week, Pachter said.

Stopping the community spread of the disease, rather than lack of food, is the issue causing pantries and soup kitchens to rethink their strategies or even shutdown, he said.

“What I'm seeing with the soup kitchens is that they're staggering — when people come in, if they're open, they're not sitting groups of people,” he said, adding that some have started giving out food to go.

Long Island Cares’ warehouse in Hauppauge has 1.2 million pounds of goods, including fresh produce, canned goods, cereals food and personal care items. “Food is coming in every day,” he said.

Long Island Cares’ mobile pantries deliver food directly to about 1,250 seniors. When possible, seniors receiving food are asked to walk to the truck to pick up their food but deliveries are still being made to people’s front door with precautions.

“We certainly have masks and hand sanitizer available to us,” Pachter said.

The organization is talking to schools and governments about trying to fulfill their needs during the emergency.

“I imagine that now with the schools being closed and some of the pantries starting to close, that we’re going to have to ramp up our operations,” he said.

One step they’re considering is drive-through services at their warehouse to reduce points of contact for people, he said.

The empty shelves that have started to become commonplace in grocery stores has created a problem for Island Harvest Food Bank. The Bethpage-based organization relies heavily on food donations from supermarkets; they in turn distribute that food or provide it to other food pantries.

“People are taking more out of the supermarkets than they normally would,” Randi Shubin Dresner, president and chief executive of Island Harvest said. This means supermarkets have less to donate. “So we have a shortfall,” she said.

In the past about 85% to 90% of their food was donated while they purchased the rest with grant money, Dresner said. They’ve now started a fund in anticipation that they'd have to purchase as much as 45 % of their total food. They’ve also implemented controls in their warehouse to limit access to food to a small number of staff to reduce the possibility that an infected person could spread the disease.

“Hunger is a crisis every single day of the year, so we’re very accustomed to responding quickly when the need changes,” Dresner said.

In Freeport, Bob Wilson, president of the Soup to Nuts soup kitchen, said the virus was having a twofold effect on volunteers.

“One is we had to close the dining room because we don’t want 50, 60, 70 people in a dining room because according to what we’re hearing, it’s not good for possibly spreading the virus,” he said.

The other is the same issue the INN is facing with its corps of volunteers.

“There’s a little overlap. Most of them are retired people, senior citizens,” said Wilson, of Island Park. “There’s a fright that is in that community because they’re also a population that is very susceptible to getting this virus. We’ve had a lot of our volunteers not wanting to come in, and I understand that.”

Wilson said the nonprofit is now just distributing bagged lunches, which he said consisted of a sandwich, a drink, a piece of fruit and dessert. The clients were met at the top of the stairs so they didn't come into the building, he said, adding that not serving a hot meal means fewer volunteers and prep time are needed.

Despite the need, Wilson said they've also seen a decrease in clients.

“We typically see 65 to 100 people a day and it varies,” Wilson said. “Since we’ve been doing sandwiches for two days, yesterday [Monday] we had 56 people come and today [Tuesday] we had 62 come. It’s not really low, low compared to what we’ve been doing. I don’t know if that’s going to get better or worse. I’m sure there’s some hesitancy on our guests to come out.”