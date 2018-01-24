TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
NewsHealth

South Nassau Communities Hospital officially partners with Mt. Sinai

The agreement will align medical services, management and governance of the two health care institutions.

South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside officially became

South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside officially became the Long Island flagship health care institution in the Mount Sinai Health System after trustees' final vote on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. South Nassau is seen Oct. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Delthia Ricks delthia.ricks@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

South Nassau Communities Hospital officially became the Long Island flagship health care institution in the Mount Sinai system after a unanimous vote by the Oceanside hospital’s board of trustees Tuesday night.

Mount Sinai Health System trustees approved the agreement last month, executives said.

Talks were first announced last May when executives on both sides of the affiliation said...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Delthia Ricks delthia.ricks@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in science contest
An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers $850,000 Hamptons property comes with 2 homes
The driver of a Jeep hit a utility Out-of-control Jeep knocks down pole, cops say
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci says voters expressed Town approves term limits for board members
The trial of Officer Anthony Federico, seen here Trial opens in case of cop charged with assault
Shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store Official: Toys R Us plans to close 4 LI stores by mid-April