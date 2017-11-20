TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital gets $50,000 cancer study grant

The money will support a nurse who offers individualized assistance to patients and their families.

By Delthia Ricks  delthia.ricks@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital has been awarded a $50,000 from St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.

The foundation, located in Los Angeles, is the largest private funder of childhood cancer-research grants nationwide. The organization is awarding Stony Brook Children’s a grant through the Research Foundation for the State University of New York.

All told, foundation officials awarded grants from a pool of $2.2 million to 39 children’s cancer programs nationwide, five of them in New York.

Stony Brook’s grant is to support a “nurse navigator” with an aim of increasing participation in clinical trial enrollment, foundation officials said Monday.

A nurse navigator is a registered nurse who specializes in cancer care and offers individualized assistance to patients and their families. Clinical trials are often the portal through which cancer patients are introduced to new and innovative therapies under study.

“The majority of childhood cancer patients are treated in a clinical trial,” Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick’s chief executive, said in a statement Monday. “Research relies on enrolling large numbers of patients in clinical trials to ensure results are meaningful and advancements are made.”

Grant administrators call the new funding for all institutions “infrastructure grants,” which are awarded based on each medical center’s need, its patients, anticipated results of the grant and local participation in St. Baldrick’s fundraising events and activities.

Long Island volunteers raised $400,000 in St. Baldrick’s “head-shaving” events this year, foundation officials said Monday.

Head-shaving events are held to show support for children and teens with cancer who often lose their hair during cancer therapy. The events are also the centerpiece for fundraising to seed grants for institutions.

By Delthia Ricks  delthia.ricks@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney announces additional Cameras, police patrols added to LIRR station
Nassau police said a two-car crash in Merrick Police probe ‘serious’ Sunrise Highway crash
50 cutest babies on LI according to your votes
Roni Amit of the Deportation Defense Clinic at Group sues Nassau over cops handling of ICE cases
A site of the future Ronkonkoma Hub near Ground broken on $600M downtown development project
Left to right, Jiachen Lee, Arooba Ahmed and 3 LI students named Siemens finalists
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE