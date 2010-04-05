Study supports exercise for teens to beat 'fatso' gene
By CHICAGO - One hour of moderate to vigorous exercise a day can help teens beat the effects of a common obesity-related gene with the nickname "fatso," according to a new European study.. The message for adolescents is to get moving, said lead author Jonatan Ruiz of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.. "Be active in your way," Ruiz said. "Activities such as playing sports are just fine and enough." The study, released yesterday, appears in the April edition of Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.. The research supports U.S. guidelines for children and teens to get an hour or more of physical activity daily, most of it aerobic such as running, jumping rope, swimming and bicycling.. An earlier study in Amish adults in Lancaster County, Pa., found they needed three to four hours of moderate activity daily to beat the gene. The adults in that study did things like brisk walking and gardening.