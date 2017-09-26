Nearly 20 percent of 13,000 teenagers who played sports and were questioned in a national survey reported being diagnosed at least once with a concussion, medical investigators reported Tuesday.

The national analysis, conducted by a University of Michigan research team, involved boys and girls in grades eight, 10 and 12 who responded to a questionnaire.

“The prevalence of concussions among adolescents reported here is much higher than reported from emergency departments,” the scientists wrote in the Research Letters section of the Journal of the American Medical Association, to be published on Wednesday.

The researchers examined sports participation across a wide range of activities and analyzed whether the sports that the teenagers played involved contact, semi-contact or no contact. Among the sports the teenagers played were football, soccer, hockey and wrestling.

In addition to finding that nearly one-fifth of the respondents had suffered at least one concussion, the team found that 5.5 percent had been diagnosed with a concussion on more than one occasion.

Various surveys of emergency room admissions have put the number of teen concussions within a range of 4 percent to 5 percent, according to the study.

However, recent research by Canadian scientists found that about 20 percent of teen athletes in that country have experienced a concussion at least once.

The data in the University of Michigan’s survey are consistent with the Canadian findings, which involved the same types of sports.

Concussions are an increasing public health concern.

Immediate symptoms may be headache and nausea. Repeat concussions can increase the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The degenerative brain disease has been reported among former professional football players and boxers.

The new research examined concussions across a variety of populations. Forty-seven percent of respondents were white, 19 percent were Hispanic and 13 percent were black.

Teenagers who participated in football, hockey and wrestling were more likely to have experienced repeat concussions, according to the data.