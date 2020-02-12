The most recent suspected cases of coronavirus in New York City have tested negative, according to the New York City Health Department website.

But there are two possible cases from other parts of the state that are still being tested.

The New York City Health Department website shows all seven suspected cases from the city are negative. One of those cases was still pending as of Monday.

There have been no confirmed cases in the state so far and 23 suspected cases have all tested negative.

The virus, known as COVID-19, causes respiratory illness and has sickened more than 43,000 people around the globe and killed more than 1,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. The majority of cases have been in China, but the virus has spread to other countries, including the United States.

There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.