Nassau County health officials have lifted an advisory against swimming at most county beaches.

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa, which the county Department of Health said has elevated bacteria levels, remains closed as it has been since Aug. 8. It was also closed from June 19 to July 7. Last year the beach was not closed at all.

County health officials had issued an advisory Saturday for 18 beaches in response to heavy rainfall across Long Island. Stormwater runoff from rain can lead to bacteria levels above state standards, the Nassau health department said.

The North Shore beaches no longer under the advisory are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville, Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown, Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow, Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley, Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

The South Shore beaches are: Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park, Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa.

For up-to-date information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.