Swimming advisories for 16 Nassau beaches after heavy rainfall
The advisories will be lifted Sunday morning unless there is heavy rainfall or elevated bacteria levels, officials said.
Nassau County health officials are advising people to avoid swimming at 14 North Shore beaches and two South Shore beaches after heavy rainfall.
Officials issued the advisory Saturday as a precaution due to possible elevated bacteria levels. The North Shore advisory is expected to be lifted at noon Sunday barring any additional heavy rainfall or the detection of elevated bacteria levels.
According to the health department, storm-water runoff can impact swimming water quality by elevating bacteria levels above the New York State standard.
Separately, Biltmore Beach Club and Philip B. Healy beaches, both in Massapequa, are expected to reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.
The following North Shore beaches were listed in the advisory:
- Centre Island Sound — Bayville
- Creek Club — Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Memorial Park – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove
- Charles E. Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Municipal Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach Park – Bayville
- Stehli Beach — Bayville
- Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing
For updates on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.
