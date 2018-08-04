Nassau County health officials are advising people to avoid swimming at 14 North Shore beaches and two South Shore beaches after heavy rainfall.

Officials issued the advisory Saturday as a precaution due to possible elevated bacteria levels. The North Shore advisory is expected to be lifted at noon Sunday barring any additional heavy rainfall or the detection of elevated bacteria levels.

According to the health department, storm-water runoff can impact swimming water quality by elevating bacteria levels above the New York State standard.

Separately, Biltmore Beach Club and Philip B. Healy beaches, both in Massapequa, are expected to reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.

The following North Shore beaches were listed in the advisory:

Centre Island Sound — Bayville

Creek Club — Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow

Morgan Memorial Park – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove

Charles E. Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Municipal Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach Park – Bayville

Stehli Beach — Bayville

Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

For updates on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.