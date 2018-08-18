Nassau County is advising beachgoers against swimming at 14 North Shore beaches Saturday after heavy rainfall, according to health officials.

The advisory, issued by the county Department of Health, is considered a "precautionary measure" because storm-water runoff can affect water quality. Heavy rainfall can elevate bacteria levels above state standards, a news release stated.

The advisory is expected to be lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday barring more heavy rain or water sampling that indicates higher bacteria levels. Rain and storms are in the forecast for the rest of Saturday, according to forecasters.

The beaches are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa also remains closed until further notice because it has elevated bacteria levels, the release stated.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.