Long Islanders should limit swimming at 62 beaches due to potentially increased levels of bacteria after heavy rain, the Suffolk County health department advised Friday.

The beaches listed in the advisory are in the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip and Smithtown. Lake Ronkonkoma and Tanner Park beach are closed.

These areas are “heavily influenced by stormwater runoff” and have limited water circulation, according to a news release.

Swimming and other water contact should be avoided until Saturday morning, after the waters have been flushed by two tidal cycles, the department said. The advisory will be lifted unless there is more heavy rain or elevated levels of bacteria.

For more information on affected beaches, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or the department's ecology office at 631-852-5760, or visit suffolkcountyny.gov/health.