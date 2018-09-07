Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
74° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

Swimming advisory issued for 62 Suffolk beaches after heavy rain

The advisory will be lifted Saturday morning unless there is more heavy rain or elevated bacteria levels, officials said.

By Paola Guzman paola.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Long Islanders should limit swimming at 62 beaches due to potentially increased levels of bacteria after heavy rain, the Suffolk County health department advised Friday.

The beaches listed in the advisory are in the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip and Smithtown. Lake Ronkonkoma and Tanner Park beach are closed.

These areas are “heavily influenced by stormwater runoff” and have limited water circulation, according to a news release. 

Swimming and other water contact should be avoided until Saturday morning, after the waters have been flushed by two tidal cycles, the department said. The advisory will be lifted unless there is more heavy rain or elevated levels of bacteria.

For more information on affected beaches, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or the department's ecology office at 631-852-5760, or visit suffolkcountyny.gov/health.

By Paola Guzman paola.guzman@newsday.com

More news

Police at the scene of the shooting in Police: Man critical after Freeport shooting
The potential track of Tropical Storm Florence on NHC: 'Large uncertainty' with Florence's track
Cecilia Sanossian, left, helps customer Susan Director of Toys R Us demise gives some LI retailers a boost
Kings Park offers boat launches and access to LI hamlet plans to make Main Street more vibrant
The one-pounder cheeseburger at the now-closed Long Island Burger chain closes its last LI location
Kevin G. Lopez-Morales of Roosevelt was charged with Cops: Alleged MS-13 member charged in killings