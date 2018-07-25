Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip over a potential risk of botulism, the company announced Tuesday.

About 7,000 cases of the dip were recalled. The 15-ounce glass jars in question had "best when used by" dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, officials said.

So far, no illnesses related to the recall have been reported.

The recall was announced “as a precaution” after the product showed signs of separation, which could allow the potentially life-threatening bacterium to grow.

Botulism could cause symptoms like general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing, breathing difficulties, muscle weakness, abdominal distention and constipation, the company said. Anyone with those symptoms who consumed the product should seek medical attention immediately.