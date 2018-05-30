TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
NewsHealth

Taytulla birth control recalled after placebos placed in wrong spots

Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

By The Associated Press
Print

MADISON, N.J. — Allergan is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills in the U.S. because of a packaging error with placebos, increasing the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

The company says four placebo pills were placed out of order in the Taytulla packs. Allergan says the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules.

The recall involves lot 5620706, which expires in May 2019. Consumers who have those birth control pills should arrange to return them to their physicians.

Consumers with questions about the recall are being asked to contact Allergan at 800-678-1605, Monday through Friday.

By The Associated Press

More news

Gerard Terry leaves Nassau County Court in Mineola Terry gets 3 years in prison for tax evasion
Students arrive at a building in the Hempstead Editorial: Hempstead schools are on the brink
Andrea Campos, of Massapequa, Nicholas Chisari, of Locust Meet 143 of Long Island's 2018 valedictorians
Blue Point Brewery, seen here on April 24, Development halted near brewery for 6 months
The arcade at Dave and Buster's in Massapequa New Dave & Buster's opens on LI
A rendering shows an arena complex proposed for Committee to talk viability of $1 billion arena proposal