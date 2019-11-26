TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

Thanksgiving comes early for African teen on LI for heart surgery

Dr. Sean Levchuck hugs Ambrus Correa at St.

Dr. Sean Levchuck hugs Ambrus Correa at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday. The doctor and his team repaired Correa's heart last week.   Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

For years, Ambrus Correa felt exhausted every time he played his favorite sport of soccer in his homeland of Gambia in Africa.

Eventually, doctors discovered what was ailing him: He had a hole in his heart. But the medical facilities were not available in Gambia to repair him.

That's when the Long Island-based Gift of Life organization stepped in to try to save the 14-year old’s life.

The group transported him and his father to St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill, where doctors last week performed special surgery to essentially plug the hole.

Now Ambrus and his father are about to spend their first Thanksgiving in the United States, with much to be thankful for. 

“I want to thank every one of you,” Simon Correa, 56, told the team that operated on his son as they gathered at a news conference at the hospital Tuesday.

Then he could not go on. He buried his face with his hands as he sobbed in joy and relief.

Dr. Sean Levchuck, chairman of Pediatric Cardiology at St. Francis who performed the surgery, said that without it, the teenager would have been seriously at risk, especially as he grew into adulthood.

“He should be good to go” now, Levchuck said. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Medical student Adam Lalley participates in a poverty Medical students get a lesson in empathy
A view of romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, U.S. officials issue warning on some California romaine
A teenager getting a vaccine . Bills would make HPV vaccine mandatory for NY students
The 11,421-square-foot fertility facility is located within the Northwell opens $25M infertility clinic in Manhattan
Sen. Chuck Schumer also wants U.S. Customs and Schumer warns of medications sold at bargain stores
Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. NUMC down to six finalists for hospital's top job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search