For years, Ambrus Correa felt exhausted every time he played his favorite sport of soccer in his homeland of Gambia in Africa.

Eventually, doctors discovered what was ailing him: He had a hole in his heart. But the medical facilities were not available in Gambia to repair him.

That's when the Long Island-based Gift of Life organization stepped in to try to save the 14-year old’s life.

The group transported him and his father to St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill, where doctors last week performed special surgery to essentially plug the hole.

Now Ambrus and his father are about to spend their first Thanksgiving in the United States, with much to be thankful for.

“I want to thank every one of you,” Simon Correa, 56, told the team that operated on his son as they gathered at a news conference at the hospital Tuesday.

Then he could not go on. He buried his face with his hands as he sobbed in joy and relief.

Dr. Sean Levchuck, chairman of Pediatric Cardiology at St. Francis who performed the surgery, said that without it, the teenager would have been seriously at risk, especially as he grew into adulthood.

“He should be good to go” now, Levchuck said.

