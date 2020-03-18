Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Lake Success-based ProHEALTH, which operates 30 urgent care centers, along with a network of primary care offices in the metropolitan area, on Wednesday opened drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities in Jericho and Little Neck, Queens.

The tests are available to ProHEALTH’s primary care patients.

“We’ve just had our first few patients,” said Dr. Bonnie Simmons, chair of urgent care at ProHEALTH. “Everything is going smoothly. Patients are so appreciative that they can stay in their cars and then go home quickly and safely.”

Scheduling is done through a ProHEALTH hotline. Patients can call 516-874-0411 and speak with a medical professional for evaluation. If they meet the criteria, they are scheduled through a digital booking system that connects directly with the clinicians on site.

When a patient drives up, they are assigned a parking space and quickly seen by an emergency medical professional for evaluation and testing.

Those who show up without an appointment are turned away.

ProHEALTH is prioritizing patients who are more at risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines risk as older people and those with serious chronic medical conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.

