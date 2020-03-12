A list of changes to town and library events, programs, services

Glen Cove officials plan to reopen the city’s senior center Monday instead of today as originally planned, Deputy City Mayor Maureen Basdavanos said Thursday. The center was closed Tuesday out of concerns about COVID-19. Basdavanos said center staff realized they needed extra time to figure out which programs and events should be canceled or delayed to prevent any potential spread of the virus, though no cases have been reported at the center.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Sunday is canceled, Basdavanos said.
The city’s Youth Bureau after school programs were expected to reopen as planned today, she said.
ISLIP
All senior centers will be closed starting Friday.
LONG BEACH
The Long Beach Public Library has canceled all programs for two weeks, until March 26. Library officials said on their website that programs were canceled as a prevention measure to protect residents from the virus. The library is open during normal hours and has enhanced cleaning. The library is also postponing all meetings and movies as well as the country music festival scheduled for this weekend. Library officials said they are not aware of any staff or patrons who have tested positive for the virus, but are following health agency guidelines.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD
North Hempstead town clerk’s office officials are encouraging residents to use mail and email to obtain services and make appointments before coming to the office. Through mail, residents can get records such as birth and death certificates, marriage certificates, permit applications and licenses for dogs and landscaping, according to the town. Film permits can be emailed.
To apply for passports or domestic partnerships, applicants are encouraged to make an appointment before going to the clerk’s office, officials said. Applications can be found on town website at www.northhempsteadny.gov. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.
OYSTER BAY
Oyster Bay has canceled seven events due to Covid-19 concerns, town officials announced today. The cancellations include: “Peter and the Wolf” on March 14 at Locust Valley High School; polar bear plunge at Tobay Beach on March 14; “Rolie Polie Guacamole” on March 15 at Plainview Old Bethpage Public library; “The Golden Chords” on March 15 at Jericho Public Library; “Keith Leaf - The Light Show” on March 28 at Hicksville Public Library; and “The Chamlins” at Hicksville Public Library on March 29.
SHELTER ISLAND
Shelter Island will host an online informational coronavirus meeting today that will not be open to the public. Residents can tune in to townhallstreams.com at 7 p.m. and call 631-749-0391 or email townboard@shelterislandtown.us with questions.
SMITHTOWN
Smithtown’s Senior Center will close two weeks starting Monday, town spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to 25 to 35 seniors who regularly visit the center for meals and the center will be thoroughly cleaned during the closure.
Town meetings will still be held, but residents are being asked to consider watching them online and submitting comments by email or fax to the town clerk or to the supervisor’s office.
The St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade is postponed.
WEST HEMPSTEAD
The West Hempstead Library has suspended all programs until further notice. The library announced on its Facebook page that patrons are not allowed to congregate in the building, and the library is only open for book check outs and returns. All programs, computer use, study areas, tutoring and children’s play areas are closed as a precaution.
