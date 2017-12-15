TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
NewsHealth

Study: Transgender people more likely to not have health insurance

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NASHVILLE - A study says transgender people are more likely to lack health insurance than those whose gender corresponds to their sex at birth.

The study by Vanderbilt University and University of Minnesota researchers uses 2014-2015 federal survey data from almost 316,000 people in 27 states and Guam.

It uses women whose gender corresponds to their sex at birth as a benchmark. In comparison, transgender women were 60 percent more likely to lack health insurance.

Compared to the benchmark group, transgender men were twice as likely to have no health insurance and 84 percent more likely to have no usual source of care.

Gender nonconforming adults were 93 percent more likely to have unmet medical needs due to cost and 141 percent more likely to lack a routine check-up within a year.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

A student solves a geometry problem during Susan State: Advanced diplomas, LI test scores rise
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police Cops seek whoever stole, crashed dump truck
Rich, savory and meaty lasagna Bolognese served at 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze Friday, 5 departments battled blaze, officials say
The Laurel home sits on a parcel with $1.1 million home was once part of girls camp
A two-vehicle accident involving a police vehicle forced Cops: Sunrise reopens after crash involving police vehicle
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE