Trump, Cuomo spar after teleconference

President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo dived into a Twitter spat just after the president and the nation’s governors held a teleconference to discus cooperation and ventilators.

“Just had a very good teleconference with Nations’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to 'do more,'” Trump said on Twitter.

That triggered a sharp response from New York.

I have to do more?



“I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” Cuomo shot back. In another tweet, he added: “Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll take it from there.”

Just hours earlier, Cuomo said the states, including New York, didn’t have enough ventilators to handle the expected caseloads in hospital intensive care units and the federal government needed to obtain more.

During the teleconference, Trump told governors they would have to try getting them on their own.