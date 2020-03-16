TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Trump, Cuomo spar after teleconference

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle on Friday. Credit: Bloomberg/Angus Mordant

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo dived into a Twitter spat just after the president and the nation’s governors held a teleconference to discus cooperation and ventilators.

“Just had a very good teleconference with Nations’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to 'do more,'” Trump said on Twitter.

 That triggered a sharp response from New York.

“I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” Cuomo shot back. In another tweet, he added: “Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll take it from there.”

Just hours earlier, Cuomo said the states, including New York, didn’t have enough ventilators to handle the expected caseloads in hospital intensive care units and the federal government needed to obtain more.

During the teleconference, Trump told governors they would have to try getting them on their own.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, seen on Thursday, Suffolk has first two coronavirus deaths; NY schools to close until April 1
Catholic Health Services has trailers and tents ready Hospitals preparing for surge of coronavirus patients
From left, Janis Brock, Stanley Dachinger, Jackie Brock Waiting to go home, running short on supplies
Bob Chiz, ex-chief of the Hicksville Fire Department, Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
The Nassau County Legislature during a meeting on Nassau, Suffolk suspend public portions of meetings
Steak frites with salsa verde, crispy fries and Some LI eateries close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search