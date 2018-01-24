TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. News & World Report's best children's hospitals in New York area

Newsday.com staff
U.S. News & World Report recently released their rankings of the best children's hospitals in the nation.
Among those hospitals were nine New York City-area hospitals, including two on Long Island.
Here are the rankings of each hospital and the fields in which they have been nationally recognized, according to the 2017 numbers.

1. New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell

Location: Manhattan
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images

Location: Manhattan
National rankings: New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell was nationally ranked in 10 children's specialties, including No. 9 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and No. 10 in both pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery.

2. Cohen Children's Medical Center

Location: New Hyde Park
Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang


Location: New Hyde Park

New York ranking: No. 2

National rankings: Cohen Children's Medical Center was nationally ranked in nine children's specialties, including No. 9 in pediatric urology, No. 19 in neonatology and No. 23 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

3. The Children's Hospital at Montefiore

Location: Bronx
Photo Credit: Google

Location: Bronx
National rankings: Montefiore Medical Center is nationally ranked in seven children's specialties, including No. 23 in pediatric orthopedics, No. 24 in pediatric nephrology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer.

4. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital

Location: Manhattan
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Location: Manhattan
National rankings: Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is nationally ranked in six children's specialties, including No. 16 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, No. 23 in pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery and No. 27 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

5. NYU Winthrop Hospital Children's Medical Center

Location: Mineola
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp


Location: Mineola

New York ranking: No. 5

National rankings: NYU Winthrop Hospital Children's Medical Center was nationally ranked in three children's specialties, including No. 29 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, No. 30 in pediatric pulmonology and No. 47 in pediatric urology.

6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at RWJ University Hospital

Location: New Brunswick, N.J.
Photo Credit: Google

Location: New Brunswick, N.J.
National rankings: Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital was nationally ranked in pediatric urology.

7. Claire Tow Pediatric Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Location: Manhattan
Photo Credit: Google

Location: Manhattan
National rankings: Claire Tow Pediatric Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was nationally ranked in pediatric cancer.

8. Hospital for Special Surgery

Location: Manhattan
Photo Credit: Google

Location: Manhattan
National rankings: Hospital for special surgery was nationally ranked in pediatric orthopedics.

9. Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center

Location: Hackensack, N.J.
Photo Credit: Google

Location: Hackensack, N.J.
National rankings: Hospital for special surgery was nationally ranked in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

Newsday.com staff
