A Bronx teenager is the first New Yorker to die of a vaping-related illness, state officials announced Tuesday.

The teen is one of 110 people statewide who developed severe pulmonary illness associated with vaping, and one of at least 22 to have died nationally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health officials from several states.

Nationwide, as of Oct. 1, 1,080 people have had lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes, the CDC says. On Long Island, at least 34 people have had lung injuries in the past few months associated with vaping, hospital officials say.

“Parents have to know, young people have to know: You are playing with your life when you play with this stuff,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday.

Cuomo and others have accused vape-product companies of marketing to young people and trying to get them addicted – an allegation the companies deny.

But, Cuomo said at the news conference, “When you are selling bubble gum and Scooby Doo flavor, you know exactly what you're doing.”

New York State was set to begin enforcing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes on Oct. 4, but a state appeals court Thursday issued a temporary restraining order blocking it until a lower court can review a request by the Vapor Technology Association to issue a temporary injunction.

The Bronx teen was hospitalized in early September with a respiratory illness associated with vaping, the state Department of Health said. He was re-admitted to the hospital in late September and died on October 4.

The health department didn’t immediately have details on the teen’s vaping history, such as whether he vaped nicotine, THC or both. THC is the chemical in marijuana that causes a high. Nationally, 78 percent of those with vaping-related lung illnesses whose e-cigarette history is known vaped either THC, or both THC and nicotine.