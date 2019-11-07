Brian and Ashley Cotter of Wading River hope someone has a heart — for their four-month-old daughter Ruby.

She needs a transplant because she has a rare and potentially fatal condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, which restricts how blood is pumped to the body.

Until the transplant, the couple has moved into her hospital room at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, after being sent from Stony Brook Hospital on Sept. 4, where the couple first went when their daughter fell ill.

For now, they wait for a transplant.

“It’s bittersweet to wish for something like that," said Ashley Cotter, 29. "I mean, someone has to be so selfless to give their child’s life to save someone else’s. Our daughter’s deserving, but their child doesn’t deserve it either, so we don’t want to think about it, but we know when that day comes it’s still going to be sad."

Both Ashley and Brian, 35, — he’s a military contractor and a staff sergeant in the 102nd Rescue Squadron in West Hampton and she’s in pharmaceuticals — have stopped working to address their daughter’s needs full time. A GoFundMe set up by their loved ones has raised over $70,000 and counting to help with the couple’s mortgage, bills, food and other expenses.

Until the transplant, Ruby has a mechanical device implanted known as a Berlin heart — which helps to take over pumping duties of the left ventricle — said the hospital’s Dr. Warren Zuckerman, a pediatric cardiologist on her care team.

He said about 1 in 100,000 children are affected with the condition. Most don’t need transplants. But Ruby does.

“Her heart function was quite poor,” he said. Now, he added, she’s done “amazing.”

“She’s done really, really well. … She’s been awake and she’s been doing physical therapy, she’s being fed, she’s gaining weight, she’s interacted with her family — she’s adorable.”

The transplanted heart will likely last decades — she’ll need to be on medication for life — but with it, she is expected to be able to live a normal life, he said.