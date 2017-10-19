Pradyumna Surti 38, Bethpage Occupation Director, New York City Human Resources Administration Height 5-foot-10 Before 230 pounds, August 2015 After 180 pounds, October 2017

Prady Surti’s story is not uncommon. Though thin growing up, he says he gained weight after college. In 2011 he was in a job that required frequent travel. For three years he ate virtually all his meals in restaurants. “I was stressed working late hours many nights, which meant lots of pizza and takeout food,” Surti says.

During his wife’s pregnancy in 2016, Prady and Geeta would visit her doctor, whose office was near the Weight Loss Intervention Center of Long Island in Bethpage.

“I said, I should check them out someday. A few months later I went but walked past the door. I’m not sure if it was shyness or embarrassment, but I didn’t go in.”

After his daughter was born, Surti said, doing “just typical baby-caring things” left his feet, knees and back hurting. “I kept thinking, this baby is barely 10 pounds and I’m having these issues now?”

He returned to the weight loss center but went in this time and was given a 1,200-calorie-a-day diet. Because Surti is a vegetarian, he used the calorie structure of the prescribed diet and came up with his own vegetarian meal plans. “The first two weeks I lost 10 pounds. I’ve done other diets and never saw results like that.” He has lost 50 pounds since August 2016. “This is the thinnest I’ve been since high school. I feel a world of difference and full of energy. . . . I think going to someone and being held accountable has helped me change my lifestyle.”

Surti starts his day with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using low-calorie bread, low-fat peanut butter and reduced-sugar jelly. For lunch he has a 60-calorie wrap lined with a slice of Sargento reduced-fat cheese filled with fresh spinach, carrots, cucumbers and pickles. Dinner is pre-steamed vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, spinach and kale that he sautees in a ½ teaspoon of olive oil and to which he adds Indian cuisine spices. Snacks include a cup of Special K Red Berries cereal with unsweetened almond milk; SkinnyPop popcorn; cucumbers; or carrots soaked in lemon juice sprinkled with black salt, a childhood favorite.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Surti works out three days a week. Using weights, he focuses on upper body one day, lower body the next and arms and shoulders the third. Additionally, he does core exercises and cardio work on an elliptical each visit. He walks 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily.

“You have to want to do it for yourself. For me, I knew I wanted to be there for my daughter. You’ll have periods of not seeing progress or wanting to quit. It’s a matter of going right back and not beating yourself up. A lot of it’s mental. The other piece is having a support structure around you. My wife has been incredibly supportive.”