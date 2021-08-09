Seven mosquito samples collected in Suffolk County last month tested positive for West Nile virus, Suffolk health officials announced Monday.

The samples were taken from July 28 through July 30, said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott.

Two samples each collected in Northport and Rocky Point tested positive for the virus along with one sample each in Brentwood, Bay Shore and Greenlawn, Pigott said

Along with a sample that tested positive in Northport last month, the village has three positive cases.

"The confirmation of West Nile virus in mosquito samples indicates the presence of West Nile virus in the area," Pigott said in a statement. "While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce exposure to West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases."

The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and can cause severe symptoms including muscle weakness, vision loss and neurological problems, which in some people are permanent.

As people age 50 and older or with compromised immune systems can get severely sick, most people who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms, the health department said in a release.

To prevent the growth of mosquitoes, Pigott said, any containers holding water, such as buckets, pet water bowls, birdbaths, and trash cans should be emptied once a week and scrubbed.

To avoid mosquito bites, Pigott urged residents to reduce outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and shoes and socks when mosquitoes are active, use mosquito repellent, and make sure all windows and doors have intact screens.

West Nile has been detected every year on Long Island since 1999, Pigott said.

Suffolk officials said residents can report mosquito problems or stagnant pools of water by calling the county's vector control division at 631-852-4270.

Anyone seeing a dead bird — which could indicate the presence of the West Nile virus — should take a photograph of the bird and call Suffolk's Bureau of Public Health Protection at 631-852-5999 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.