The Suffolk County Department of Health said Friday 21 mosquito samples tested positive for separate strains of the West Nile virus late last month.

The first 20 samples were taken Aug. 25 and 26, and were found to be Culex pipiens-restuans, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said a news release Friday.

Communities with two samples were Cold Spring Harbor, Northport and Rocky Point. Communities with one sample were Greenlawn, Huntington Station, Melville, Lindenhurst, West Babylon, Holbrook, Islip, Bay Shore, Great River, Stony Brook, Setauket, Port Jefferson Station, North Patchogue, and Southold.

One sample taken Aug. 26 in Bay Shore was found to be Culex salinarius.

So far this season, 92 mosquito samples and four birds have tested positive for West Nile virus.

West Nile virus was first detected in birds and mosquito samples in Suffolk County in 1999. It’s transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Pigott said tips to avoid mosquito bites included minimizing outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when mosquitoes are active, use mosquito repellent, make sure all windows and doors have screens, once a week empty containers that hold water, such as vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, pool covers and birdbaths.