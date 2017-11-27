Seventh West Nile virus case reported in Suffolk

Suffolk health officials said yet another case of West Nile virus — the seventh this year — was reported Monday, two months since authorities reported the county’s first death from the disease since 2010.

The 50-year-old resident of Islip, whom officials declined to identify, began experiencing symptoms associated with West Nile virus in late September. The patient was treated at a hospital and is now in a rehabilitation facility.

This year, two people died of the disease, the first in mid-September and the second a week later, officials said. Of the seven cases reported in Suffolk so far, two of the victims lived in Brookhaven, two in Smithtown, two in Islip and one in Babylon.

“In northern climates, we receive a reprieve from mosquitoes during the colder months, and it is during these months that we ask our residents to resolve to adopt new habits during mosquito season,” said Suffolk Health Commissioner James Tomarken, in a news release announcing the latest case.

“We urge residents to use mosquito repellents before going outdoors and to continually empty containers that hold water. This practice is especially important for people over 50 years of age and those with chronic illness or compromised immune systems, who are most at risk for severe infection.”

Suffolk reported five human cases each in 2016 and 2015, but none of those victims died. Officials reported seven human cases in Nassau in 2016, one of which was fatal, and nine in 2015, but no deaths that year.

So far this year, Nassau has had nine confirmed human cases and no deaths, said Mary Ellen Laurain, the health department’s spokeswoman.

Suffolk officials said that symptoms may include fever, headache and body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands, with more serious symptoms consisting of high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

They advise residents to see a doctor promptly, adding that “while there is no specific treatment for West Nile virus, patients are treated with supportive therapy as needed.”