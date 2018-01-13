TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 21° Good Evening
Clear 21° Good Evening
NewsHealth

What is a whole grain and how does it help your health?

Increasing intake appears to lower risk of death from heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

Use whole grain bread like wheat or rye

Use whole grain bread like wheat or rye as the basis for your sandwiches. Photo Credit: iStock

By Environmental Nutrition Newsletter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

When it comes to your dietary choices, it’s a good idea to be a purist and ride the whole-grain train. In recent years, whole grains of all stripes have been gaining recognition for their nutritional clout and ability to serve as a springboard for a wide range of satisfying meals.

What’s a whole grain?

By definition, a grain is considered “whole” if it still contains its original...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Environmental Nutrition Newsletter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Constance England, 71, of West Babylon, greets Martin On LI, MLK III takes Trump to task over comments
The 2.26-acre Cutchogue home, designed by garden designer $2.15M home with well-known gardens on market
The Smithtown East varsity cheerleaders wore pink ribbons Smithtown East honors child who died of brain condition
Donato Panico, right, poses for a photo with LI Italian market, open since 1980s, to close
Stan Hinden, who spent his early career as Former Newsday editorial page editor dies at 90
The Rev. Martin Luther King speaks to the Photos of Martin Luther King Jr. on Long Island