High school hockey notes

Middle Country

wins county

No. 6 Middle Country secured its first county championship in program history on Wednesday, beating No. 2 Smithtown in two games to conclude a resilient postseason in which the team beat the top three seeds in Suffolk.

The Cougars beat No. 3 Connetquot/Sayville, 4-3, in the quarterfinals, No. 1 Sachem, 6-3, in the semifinals and No. 2 Smithtown, 8-7, in overtime and 6-2 in the finals.

The win ends a 35-year drought for the program, according to coach Tom Argano.

J.T. Hall had three goals and an assist, Thomas Telesca had four assists and Trevor Calleja added two goals and an assist in Game 1.

Middle Country was ahead 7-6 with 41 seconds left when Smithtown removed its goalie and inadvertently sent two players onto the ice, creating a seven on four situation that tied the score and forced overtime.

Despite the extra man, the goal stood.

"Tommy and J.T. came over and said, 'Guys, this is our game. Follow us,' " Argano said.

Hall scored the winner 1:42 into overtime on a Telesca assist during a Middle Country power play.

Smithtown came out shooting in Game 2, gaining a 2-1 lead heading into the second period and concentrated on boxing in Hall.

"They really tried to shut down Hall," Argano said. "I told the guys, if they play two men on one person, someone's going to be open. We're going to have a constant power play the whole time, and they never changed their game plan."

Calleja added two goals for Middle Country and Hall fought the double team for a shorthanded goal (off a Telesca assist) and an unassisted power-play goal. Middle Country scored five unanswered shots against the top defense in the league to take a commanding lead over the last two periods, and held Smithtown scoreless the rest of the way to clinch the victory.

Lighthouse Cup

goes dark

Curious about what happened to the Lighthouse Cup this year? The descendant of the Vytra Cup, matching the top Nassau and Suffolk hockey players at the Nassau Coliseum, wasn't played this season because the two sides have different insurance companies.

Nassau switched from USA Hockey to the Amateur Athletic Union after last year, while the Suffolk Hockey League stuck with USA Hockey, whose rules state that teams insured by USA Hockey can only play other USA Hockey insured squads.

No agreement could be reached despite the efforts of the Islanders organization.