How to help Marisa Carney
HOW TO HELP
The Carney family and friends have formed a nonprofit to raise awareness and money for research. To contact the group, visit rohhadfight.org; write to ROHHAD Fight Inc., 3 Surrey Lane, Hempstead NY 11550; or call 516-459-6960.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the disease, visit these websites:
* National Institutes of Health
* National Organization for Rare Disorders
* ROHHAD.net (support network for families)
