How to help Marisa Carney

HOW TO HELP

The Carney family and friends have formed a nonprofit to raise awareness and money for research. To contact the group, visit rohhadfight.org; write to ROHHAD Fight Inc., 3 Surrey Lane, Hempstead NY 11550; or call 516-459-6960.

TO LEARN MORE

For more information about the disease, visit these websites:

* National Institutes of Health

* National Organization for Rare Disorders

* ROHHAD.net (support network for families)