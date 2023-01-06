Indictment in attack attempt DA: Man advanced on police officers with knife in hand

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a Copiague man on charges he attempted to stab a pair of Nassau County police detectives, who shot the man several times as he advanced on them while wielding a knife last year, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The interaction between the police detectives, whose identities were not released, and Eric Terranova, 40, was captured on a neighbor’s Ring door bell camera and released Thursday by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Terranova has been indicted on two counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of menacing a police officer, four counts of second-degree attempted assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to DA’s office news release. The grand jury declined to indict the officers, the district attorney’s office said.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy P. Mazzei ordered Terranova held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond at his arraignment Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said.

Terranova’s attorney, Ira Weissman, did not respond to a request for comment.

Tierney, in a statement, said: “Thankfully, the defendant’s brazen attack on these police officers in broad daylight ended without the loss of life. It is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis.”

According to the district attorney’s office, the police detectives went to Terranova’s house on Buchanan Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on March 19 to investigate allegations that Terranova “had made threatening phone calls to employees of a Stop & Shop grocery store located in Nassau County.”

It’s unclear what, if any, connection Terranova had to the supermarket.

Terranova first spoke to the detectives on his front porch, the district attorney’s office said. He “allegedly began fidgeting with his hands in his jacket pockets,” according to the district attorney’s office and produced a switchblade knife from his pocket that he handed to the detectives when they asked if he had any weapons.

Terranova, according to the district attorney’s office, “allegedly suddenly became irate, stormed into his home and slammed the front door shut.”

The 1 minute and 6 second surveillance video clip released by the district attorney’s office picks up the interaction at this point, the district attorney’s office said. The video shows the detectives walking to their unmarked vehicle.

Terranova, “holding a switchblade knife over his head and screaming he was ‘God,’ charged at the officers, the district attorney’s office said.

On the video, one of The officers shouts “Drop it! Drop it! Drop the knife! Drop the knife! Drop the knife! Drop the knife!”

The officer then fires what appears to be two shots as Terranova ignored the commands and continued to walk toward the detectives. A volley of fired shots is then heard.

The district attorney’s office said both officers fired their weapons and struck Terranova “multiple times.”

“Terranova then ran directly at one of the detectives with the knife still raised over his head,” the statement from the district attorney’s office said. “The detectives continued to fire their handguns until Terranova fell to the ground.”

The detectives rendered emergency aid to Terranova and instructed bystanders to call 911, according to the district attorney’s office. Terranova was treated for his undisclosed injuries at good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

At the time of the shooting, the Suffolk County Police Department released limited information, saying in a news release that the Nassau police detectives shot a man who threatened them with a knife while charging at them.

Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty of the Major Crime Bureau is prosecuting Terranova, who is due back in court Monday.