Joel sets July MSG residency show

illy Joel will play his 92nd consecutive Madison Square Garden residency concert on July 24, the venue announced Thursday. General-public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster.com, promoter Live Nation announced Thursday.

The July concert marks the Hicksvile-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 138th overall at the storied arena. His Jan. 13, Feb. 14, April 22 and June 24 shows are sold out, according to Joel’s website, though tickets remain for March 10 and May 5.

Additionally, the satellite-radio network SiriusXM said Wednesday that its occasional Billy Joel Channel (Channel 14 and on the SXM App), which last aired in October, has begun anew, running through Feb. 2.

The newly launched, monthlong channel offers its usual array of celebrity guest DJs, including Eagles founding member Don Henley, country star Garth Brooks, Joel’s cabaret-singer daughter Alexa Ray Joel, actor-playwright Chazz Palminteri, and actor Lorraine Bracco of “The Sopranos,” which incorporated “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and “Just the Way You Are” into a couple of episodes.

Additionally on the channel, Joel and others devote episodes to playing complete albums, with annotations and anecdotes, as well as episodes covering Joel’s influences and his favorite instrumentalists and songwriters. Also on tap are past concert specials “The Stranger Fantasy Concert,” “The New York State of Mind Special” and “The Around the World Special,” plus the listener-voted “88 Key Cuts” countdown and an encore of SiriusXM’s live “An Evening of Questions and Answers” from 2019.