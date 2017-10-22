HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — A Canadian actor best known for his role as an alcoholic trailer park supervisor in the Netflix comedy series “Trailer Park Boys” has died. John Dunsworth was 71.

His daughter, Sarah Dunsworth, announced his death on Twitter on Oct. 16, saying in a statement that her father died “peacefully after a short and unexpected illness.” She didn’t say where or when Dunsworth died. Ryan Cameron, a spokesman for the actor, told The Associated Press that he was “heartbroken and will miss him dearly.”

Dunsworth played Mr. Lahey on “Trailer Park Boys,” which developed a cult following during its initial run on Canada’s Showcase from 2001 to 2007 before being revived by Netflix in 2014.

Dunsworth also had a recurring role as Dave Teagues for several seasons on the SyFy and Showcase series “Haven.”