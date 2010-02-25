Kessel pursues old dream: cheap imported hydropower

ENERGY

So desperate is the state to bring in cheaper energy that New York Power Authority Chairman Richard Kessel is trying what has been attempted many times without success: to import hydropower from Canada.

Kessel, appearing Thursday with former KeySpan-National Grid USA executive Robert Catell at a meeting of the business group Action Long Island in Melville, said NYPA has been holding talks with Hydro Quebec to import cheaper hydropower to the state and Long Island.

Kessel said that the talks have been ongoing for about a year. "I think we need to build a new transmission line to bring new Canadian power" to the state and the Island, Kessel said. He acknowledged that the idea has been talked about for decades, without gaining much traction.

Past NYPA officials have gotten gray hairs trying this. Environmental concerns and disputes over international permitting processes have halted progress; those concerns remain.

One way to avoid environmental concerns, Kessel said, would be to build a new transmission line within existing NYPA right-of-ways. But then Kessel put out a dollar amount that could easily be a deal breaker: He figures the cost of the project at about $4 billion. "But the lines could last 50 to 60 years," Kessel said.

He said 2,200 megawatts could be delivered to the state, including 500 megawatts to Long Island. Five-hundred megawatts, Kessel said, could provide power to some 500,000 Long Island homes. Hydropower, he said, could cost 6 to 8 cents a kilowatt hour, compared to the current cost of 19 cents.

Kessel said he is working with National Grid to assess the feasibility of the project. Ariane Connor, a Hydro Quebec spokeswoman, said they are "in the preliminary stages."