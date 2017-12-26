TODAY'S PAPER
Kirk Cousins to finish out season for Redskins vs. Giants despite no postseason ramifications

Cousins, who has played the past two seasons on the franchise tag, needs 65 yards against the Giants to reach 4,000 for a third consecutive year.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an NFL game against the Cardinals in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec 17, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that quarterback Kirk Cousins would start Sunday’s season finale at the Giants despite the potential of an injury and no postseason ramifications involved.

“There’s no thought to that at all,” Gruden said on a conference call two days after the Redskins’ 27-11 win over the Denver Broncos.

“Kirk wants to finish out the season. Got to get us back to 8-8. I think finishing on a three-game winning streak is important to a lot of people here. Finishing strong is what we’ve been preaching here the last 2 to 3 weeks.”

Whether Cousins plays for the Redskins in 2018 and beyond is one of the NFL’s major offseason questions.

Cousins has played the past two seasons on the franchise tag. The Redskins could go that route again unless the sides agree on a long-term contract or the organization allows Cousins to test free agency. Cousins needs 65 yards against the Giants to reach 4,000 for a third consecutive season.

Cousins, who has 27 touchdown passes on the season, started all 47 games since taking over as the starter in 2015.

With a win, the Redskins (7-8) would finish with a non-losing season for the third consecutive year under Gruden. Washington has only reached the playoffs once (2015) during the coach’s four seasons.

