Legis. Robert Trotta skips Steve Bellone’s state of the county

Trotta, a Republican, cited a county law calling for delivery of the speech at a regular legislative meeting. Bellone spoke at Newfield High.

Republican Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta was missing in action from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s state of the county message last Thursday night.

The Fort Salonga lawmaker cited a 2010 county law calling for the state of the county to be delivered at a regular meeting of the county legislature. Trotta said he, “didn’t want to be engaged in an illegal activity.”

He said he he still expects Bellone to comply with the law and deliver the address at a regular legislative meeting.

Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman, said, “It’s a shame this part-time legislator was a no show to an event pertinent to his official role.”

Another Republican, Steve Flotteron, missed Bellone’s speech at Newfield High School because he was celebrating his 25th anniversary with his wife.

Rick Brand

