Letter to readers from Newsday's publisher

For more than 70 years, Newsday has remained committed to delivering the news you need, when you need it. With Hurricane Irene headed for Long Island this weekend, we have made preparations to keep you informed at all times.

Our newsroom, production and distribution teams are ready to do whatever is necessary to safely get your newspaper to you.

Newsday.com will be live around the clock, providing the latest news, information and updates. All of our storm information is accessible to all users, at no charge.

The e-Edition, a digital version of the day's printed paper, will be accessible on the newsday.com homepage, also at no charge.

As always, the Newsday apps for iPad and iPhone will be updated continuously.

While we are doing whatever we have to do to keep you informed, please do whatever you have to do to keep yourself and your family safe.

Sincerely,

Fred Groser, publisher