LETTERS: Gloom and doom, Venus and Tiger, and more

Cheer up, Long Island; future's not so bleak

I was disappointed, but not surprised, to be assaulted with your gloom and doom headline on Sunday morning as I drank my coffee .

The late '70s were an extremely difficult time for New York in general. The city was broke, and the oil crisis had us putting two and three drops of gas in our car on "odd" and "even" days. Shortly after, we had our first housing boom since World War II and the "go-go '80s" were on. So cheer up and stay positive, Long Islanders. Our rich history and resources will assure us a prosperous future despite the pen of the naysayers.

Doug MacDougall

Massapequa

Venus was positive model; Tiger wasn't

Saturday's Newsday covered the apology of Tiger Woods for his betrayal of his family and for letting down all those who looked to him as a hero "Tiger's primary point: Contrition," Sports, Feb. 20]. Also in Saturday's Newsday was coverage of Venus Williams' defeat of Israel's Shahar Peer in a semifinal match in Dubai. Williams agreed to defend her Dubai title only if the Israeli player was admitted. Peer had been denied a visa to play in Dubai last year.

Williams used her status as a celebrity to fight persecution. This is the behavior we hope for from those who have been blessed with a platform to effect change.

Robert Bialer

Glen Cove

Values out of whack on parks cutbacks

It's absurd that we are discussing the issue of potential closing of state parks in terms of which parks make money and which parks lose money .

Parks are a public, governmental function that should be funded by our tax dollars. Nobody would suggest judging schools or police on whether they make money or lose money, so why judge parks that way? If turning a profit is the criterion, then turn the parks over to the private sector and let businesspeople run them. But the real measure of the parks' worth is how much pleasure they create for the taxpayers who fund them and how much they benefit society. So let's keep all our parks open and pay for them with tax dollars.

Mike Polansky

Plainview

Editor's note: The writer is president of the Greater Long Island Running Club.

That the state would close down our parks, denying access to more than 2 million visitors, to save a mere million dollars - while at the same time handing out millions in raises to teachers and other state workers - is a slap in the face to those of us who have been working hard to pay the taxes that support them.

Eric Merz

Shirley