LETTERS: Paterson, health care and more

Paterson had guts and paid the price

I am saddened that Gov. David A. Paterson will not seek a full term. He was the only governor in recent years who had the guts to take on the do-nothing Albany legislature. He made the tough decisions while the politocrats used him as their whipping boy.

In the end, he was the only one who got anything done. I am a registered Republican, but I have come to admire the governor for his courage to do the right thing, not the politically correct thing. I would vote for him. I would rather voters supported Paterson and voted against every incumbent in the State Legislature. That would be real reform.

Michael Macklin

Rockville Centre

Obama proposal means higher taxes

Regarding President Barack Obama's health care proposal, Newsday asks, "What's in it for you?" . What's in it for most Long Islanders? We can look forward to higher taxes and declining quality of medical care.

Paul Marasciullo

Laurel Hollow

Children will lose if parks are closed

As an eighth grader, I am constantly looking forward to the summer months, not just because I can go to the beach or wear shorts, but because I can see nature's full beauty by going to one of Long Island's irreplaceable state parks . For that pleasure to be stolen from my family and me would be devastating.

Isn't one reason we use when we try to instill a sense of caring about the environment into young children that it would be horrible for us to lose such natural beauty? If that beauty is lost, then they don't have a place to see why they are learning to "go green."

Ryan Schulte

Massapequa Park

Clear the sidewalks

In the best of weather, navigating the streets of Long Island as a pedestrian can be difficult; sidewalks and safe walkways are not always available. After a snowfall, pedestrians are often forced off snow-covered sidewalks into busy roadways. New York City fines homes and businesses that do not clean a path for pedestrians. In my community, many homes along I.U. Willets Road and Searingtown Road have impassable sidewalks, forcing walkers, students and shoppers into the street. Perhaps it is time for Long Island communities to insist on pedestrian rights-of-way after a snowstorm. The lives of our children and neighbors may depend on it.

Steven J. Goldstein

Searingtown