LIPA pole, transformer slam man's car

A transformer came down with part of the

A transformer came down with part of the utility pole and landed on Paul Stanley's Kia. (Aug. 30, 2011) Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By YAMICHE ALCINDOR yamiche.alcindor@newsday.com
Paul Stanley of West Babylon has been calling the Long Island Power Authority since Sunday after a LIPA pole and transformer crashed onto his 2010 Kia Soul sometime around 8:30 that morning.

So far, he's gotten no answers about when the pole, which is also blocking traffic on First Street where he lives, will be removed, Stanley said.

"I got a transformer on my car," said Stanley, 54, who remains without power. "We have no answers from LIPA. . . . They have to be more informative."

