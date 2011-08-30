LIPA pole, transformer slam man's car

Paul Stanley of West Babylon has been calling the Long Island Power Authority since Sunday after a LIPA pole and transformer crashed onto his 2010 Kia Soul sometime around 8:30 that morning.

So far, he's gotten no answers about when the pole, which is also blocking traffic on First Street where he lives, will be removed, Stanley said.

"I got a transformer on my car," said Stanley, 54, who remains without power. "We have no answers from LIPA. . . . They have to be more informative."