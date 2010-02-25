Lite lecture on valuations for LI financial execs

FINANCE

It isn't often that you hear a financial expert quoting the classics, Meat Loaf, and lines from the film "Young Frankenstein," but on Wednesday morning Mark Shayne of Empire Valuation Consultants Llc, delivered a talk to business people in Melville that sounded like a pop-culture college class.

Shayne, a senior appraiser at the Manhattan-based firm, titled his talk to Financial Executives International's Long Island chapter "Valuation: Expectation v. Realty - Are We as Smart as We Think?"

The answer is no, he said.

It seems, Shayne said, chief financial officers and controllers often don't think hard enough about what they are doing, tend to have a herd mentality, and don't remember the past. He cited the following:

Roman orator Cato: "There must be a vast fund of stupidity in human nature, or else men would not be caught as they are a thousand times over, by the same snares."

Meat Loaf: "Two out of three ain't bad," a line from an early hit single, which Shayne turned around. "Two out of three new restaurants in the U.S. close within three years of opening," according to a slide. So Shayne concluded, "Two out of three ain't good."

"Young Frankenstein": "My grandfather's work was doo-doo," a quote from the 1974 Mel Brooks film that Shayne included in his presentation. He included a picture of the mad scientist looking very freaked out, under a headline, "Valuations Have Been Volatile Recently."

There was plenty of substance to Shayne's talk, but mostly he imparted the wisdom that we're not as wise as we think we are.

"People are people," he said. "There's a proclivity toward irrationality in human beings. It's just who we are."