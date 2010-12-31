News

Local Live: Funk Filharmonik, Brand New

By KEVIN AMORIMkevin.amorim@newsday.com

FUNK FILHARMONIK It's the 24th anniversary of the collective's Funksgiving celebration.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, "Club Funk," aka Elks Club, 195 Main St., Huntington Village

INFO $20 advance, $25 door; 888-902-3336, funkfilharmonik.com or stop by Soundtraks in Huntington to buy in person.


BRAND NEW The boys take advantage of the holiday weekend. With Glassjaw, Manchester Orchestra.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Nassau Coliseum

INFO $16.49-$30.50; 516-794-9300, ticketmaster.com


LITTLE TOBY WALKER The folk-blues-ragtime specialist used to be ours . . . then he moved to Jersey.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Vail-Leavitt Music Hall,

18 Peconic Ave., Riverhead

INFO $15 advance, $20 door, 631-727-5782, vail-leavitt.org


ELLIS PAUL The second coming of Woody Guthrie? You bet.

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Sunday, University Café, Stony Brook University

INFO $27; 631-632-1093, universitycafe.org


IN THIS MOMENT We couldn't go a week without a metal band.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Crazy Donkey, 1058 Rte. 110, Farmingdale

INFO $15; 631-753-1975, clubloaded.com

