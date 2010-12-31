Local Live: Funk Filharmonik, Brand New
FUNK FILHARMONIK It's the 24th anniversary of the collective's Funksgiving celebration.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, "Club Funk," aka Elks Club, 195 Main St., Huntington Village
INFO $20 advance, $25 door; 888-902-3336, funkfilharmonik.com or stop by Soundtraks in Huntington to buy in person.
BRAND NEW The boys take advantage of the holiday weekend. With Glassjaw, Manchester Orchestra.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Nassau Coliseum
INFO $16.49-$30.50; 516-794-9300, ticketmaster.com
LITTLE TOBY WALKER The folk-blues-ragtime specialist used to be ours . . . then he moved to Jersey.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Vail-Leavitt Music Hall,
INFO $15 advance, $20 door, 631-727-5782, vail-leavitt.org
ELLIS PAUL The second coming of Woody Guthrie? You bet.
WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Sunday, University Café, Stony Brook University
INFO $27; 631-632-1093, universitycafe.org
IN THIS MOMENT We couldn't go a week without a metal band.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Crazy Donkey, 1058 Rte. 110, Farmingdale
INFO $15; 631-753-1975, clubloaded.com