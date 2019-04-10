BOARDS

Donald E. Lippencott of East Setauket, principal of Lippencott Financial Group in East Setauket, has been appointed to the board of directors of John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson and also serves as vice chairman of the JTM Foundation board at Mather.

Patricia Catalina of Miller Place, executive vice president of finance at AriZona Beverages USA in Woodbury, has been appointed treasurer of the board of directors of Mondays at Racine, a cancer care program in Islip, and will be on the finance committee.

Vivian Hart of Bay Shore, retired acting development director of Northside Center for Child Development in Manhattan, has been elected president of the board directors of Pronto of Long Island Inc. in Bay Shore.

Eric M. Kramer of Dix Hills, trusts and estates partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale, has been appointed to the performing arts council of overseers at the Tilles Center in Brookville.

Garret L. Gray of Atlantic Beach, a partner at Weber Law Group in Melville, has been elected president of the Nassau Lawyers’ Association. Meetings are held at the Carltun in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

